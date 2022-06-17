City Holding Co. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

CAT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.65. 90,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.61. The company has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

