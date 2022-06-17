City State Bank Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $566,438,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $3,760,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.00. 17,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.18 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

