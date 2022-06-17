City State Bank Buys New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,873,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,971,000 after purchasing an additional 141,311 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 241,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,824.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 63,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,216 shares of company stock worth $12,651,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,355,398. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

