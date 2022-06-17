City State Bank Invests $666,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. 1,246,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,451,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

