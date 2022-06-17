City State Bank Invests $827,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.70. 172,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,260,362. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

