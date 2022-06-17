City State Bank Purchases New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.46. 138,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,315. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

