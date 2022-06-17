CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CK Hutchison stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 159,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,180. CK Hutchison has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.