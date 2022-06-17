Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

GNMA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.84. 45,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,343. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

