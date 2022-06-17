Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,356 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 423,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.27. 193,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $170.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.