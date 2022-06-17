Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 295,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

