Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,252 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises 1.1% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,890. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $67.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

