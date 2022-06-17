Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.69) to GBX 1,370 ($16.63) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of CBGPY opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $47.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.11%.

About Close Brothers Group (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

