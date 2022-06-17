CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $198.91. 23,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,079. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

