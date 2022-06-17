Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 256,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

KOF traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,653. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

