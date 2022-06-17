Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) CEO Craig L. Kauffman Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $11,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,573.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $214.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.53. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

