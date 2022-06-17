Coin Artist Market Cap Reaches $114,634.70 (COIN)

Coin Artist (COIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $114,634.70 and approximately $1,214.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 45.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

