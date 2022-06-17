Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 315.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last quarter.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690,353. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.11.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

