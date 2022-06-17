Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

TCFC opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

