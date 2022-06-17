Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.63

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $6.82. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 509,089 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is currently 312.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 35.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

