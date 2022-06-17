Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 95.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies (Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

