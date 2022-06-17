Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 95.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies (Get Rating)
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.
