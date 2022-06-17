Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
MCF stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.