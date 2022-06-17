ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Sells $160,085.52 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Pai Liu sold 95,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $160,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Pai Liu sold 90,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Pai Liu sold 1,739 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $3,443.22.

NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,023,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,509,174. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.37.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. ContextLogic’s revenue was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 21.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 18.6% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 20.0% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ContextLogic by 3.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

