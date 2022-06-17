Cook Protocol Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00362356 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.31 or 0.02937102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00090889 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

