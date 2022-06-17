Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $432.89.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,011. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $297.34 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.75 and a 200-day moving average of $386.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $5,832,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,876 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

