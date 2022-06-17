Cormark Increases Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$3.00

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Foran Mining stock opened at C$2.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$503.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Foran Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.85 and a 52-week high of C$3.09.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

