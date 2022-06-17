Cortex (CTXC) Trading Down 20.4% This Week

Cortex (CTXC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $22.25 million and $54.08 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 196,558,826 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

