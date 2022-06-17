Corvex Management LP Decreases Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Corvex Management LP reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,889 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 1.5% of Corvex Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corvex Management LP owned 0.33% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $37,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,505,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,764. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.