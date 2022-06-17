COTI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.52 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. COTI has a market cap of $93.59 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 119.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,668.61 or 0.75331468 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00300139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00089809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012695 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

