Cowen Cuts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $130.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.40.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.31.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 34.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.