Cowen Lowers ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $92.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $65.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. ITT has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

