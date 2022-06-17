CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $68.18 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $169.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.49.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

