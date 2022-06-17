Critical Survey: ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) versus Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) and Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ASOS and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASOS N/A N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. 8.24% 138.53% 13.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASOS and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASOS $5.33 billion 0.20 $174.80 million N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.78 billion 0.40 $646.00 million $6.15 5.26

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than ASOS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ASOS and Victoria’s Secret & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASOS 0 8 7 0 2.47 Victoria’s Secret & Co. 0 3 7 0 2.70

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus target price of $62.91, suggesting a potential upside of 94.46%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than ASOS.

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats ASOS on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co. (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands. As of March 2, 2022, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

