Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,700 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Cryptoblox Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc provides blockchain solutions. It focuses on providing services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience; and developing and implementing blockchain, distributed ledger, closed loop, and cryptocurrency services for government and commercial partners.

