CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in May

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.24.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

