CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in May

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.24.
About CSL
