CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get CTS alerts:

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,849,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,287,000 after buying an additional 189,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTS opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.53%.

About CTS (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.