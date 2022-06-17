Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $7.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

