Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Cummins by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.29. 17,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.17 and a 12-month high of $247.74.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.22.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

