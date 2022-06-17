CUTcoin (CUT) Hits One Day Volume of $2.00

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $831,895.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00078517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00019176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001514 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00055134 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,696,067 coins and its circulating supply is 161,696,067 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

