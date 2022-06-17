cVault.finance Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $57.58 million and approximately $17,092.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $5,757.70 or 0.27845695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

