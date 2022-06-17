CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

