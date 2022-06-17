CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.37.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%.
CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVD Equipment (CVV)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.