CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $89.07. 108,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,925. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.