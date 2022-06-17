Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Citigroup

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $162.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.74.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 53,427 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

