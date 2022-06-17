DDKoin (DDK) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $104,162.85 and $1,587.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006784 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004547 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004736 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

