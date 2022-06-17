Deri Protocol (DERI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $334,622.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $334,622.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00289935 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.46 or 0.02591404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00093314 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 468,203,680 coins and its circulating supply is 163,904,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

