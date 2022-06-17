Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,000 ($48.55) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGE. Barclays set a GBX 5,040 ($61.17) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,072.94 ($49.43).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,530.50 ($42.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £80.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.16. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,773.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,782.42.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($45.41) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($10,034.73). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

