Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($47.34) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.40) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a GBX 5,040 ($61.17) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.98) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,072.94 ($49.43).

Shares of LON:DGE traded up GBX 66.50 ($0.81) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,496.50 ($42.44). 10,180,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,626. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £79.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,773.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,782.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.35 ($10,042.91). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

