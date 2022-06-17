DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the May 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,168.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of DSRLF remained flat at $$111.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 111. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.87.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

