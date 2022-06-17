DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $23,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after buying an additional 286,601 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,189,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,023,000 after purchasing an additional 147,403 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 202,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.94.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.