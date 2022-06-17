Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.45.

Shares of DLMAF opened at $54.51 on Monday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

