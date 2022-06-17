Doman Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Humana accounts for about 1.7% of Doman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.06. 10,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $472.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

